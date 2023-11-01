Is The Finals Down? How to Check Server Status

No one every said getting to The Finals would be a smooth journey.

Though The Finals is a relatively new game in the multiplayer FPS genre, it has garnered plenty of attention. Though, in its current state, that popularity has led to some instability. If you’re having trouble playing The Finals, there are a few easy ways to check the game’s current status.

Are The Finals Servers Down?

As of 2:30 ET PM on Nov. 1, the servers for The Finals should be up and running. It seems there was a little break this morning as developer Embark Studios was putting out the first big patch of the Open Beta. However, with that applied and players now able to download and install it, all lights are back to green.

🛠️ Here comes the first major patch of Open Beta! We’re so inspired and humbled by this experience. Thank you so much for playing with us! 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/2zeYvAZzFa — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) November 1, 2023

As the Open Beta ends on Nov. 5, we will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated if any further issues pop up. However, once the Open Beta period ends, we don’t yet know when the game will be returning.

How to Check The Finals Servers

As The Finals is in Open Beta, there are not a lot of established places to check on the game’s status. Your best bet for a first stop would be the official Twitter account for The Finals. A good secondary source would be Embark Studios’ Twitter Page. If anything goes majorly wrong with the game or its servers, either of these will likely be how the developers reach out.

Once the game has been fully released, and if it maintains its high player counts, then we expect the creation on tracking sites like Downdetector. But as things are, there aren’t many resources that keep track of the game’s status.

Hopefully, this helps you keep track of The Finals server status while the Open Beta is going on to keep you earning skins. If you experience any error codes or further issues, please let us know in the comments.