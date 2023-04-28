Is Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Deluxe Edition Worth It? Explained

It’s time to wield the force once again as players assume the role of Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game continues on the story from its predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, but this time around you’ll truly feel like a master of the Force from the get-go. As with many AAA titles, Jedi: Survivor has a Deluxe Edition that can be purchased for a little extra cash. But is it worth it? Are the in-game items it includes something you’ll truly regret not having? Here’s what you need to know about whether or not the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition is worth it.

What’s In the Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition?

For an extra $20, the Deluxe Edition gets you the game alongside the following in-game items and cosmetics:

BD-ASTRO BD-1 Cosmetic

DL-44 Blaster Set

Rebel Hero Cosmetic

Rebel Hero Lightsaber Set

Rugger BD-1 Cosmetic

Scoundrel Cosmetic

If you’re not sure what any of those things mean from just their names, fear not! You can check out their appearances in the handy infographic below.

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The main two things that stand out to me are the DL-44 Blaster Set, and the Rebel Hero Lightsaber set, primarily because they’re not just cosmetic skins to change how Cal or BD look. Instead, these are actual items that you can equip on your adventure. What’s more, you can’t just unlock them naturally through progression, so if you really want them, you’ll need to pick up the Deluxe Edition.

Should You Buy the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition?

Ultimately, it comes down to how much value you put on cosmetic, digital items. It’s entirely possible to play through the entirety of Jedi: Survivor without requiring the Rebel Hero Lightsaber or the DL-44, as our reviewer Joe Craven did during his playthrough to write our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review.

On the other hand, I’ve been playing with them, and while I wouldn’t say they provide any notable gameplay difference, they are a near addition for any fellow Star Wars fans out there.

As such, the choice is ultimately yours. All we would say is you’re sure to have a great time with the game regardless of what edition of the game you buy. If you’ve got the extra $20 and want some cool goodies, go for it! But if you don’t want to splash the cash, you’re not going to miss out on anything ground breaking like an extra side quest or anything.

That’s everything you need to know regarding whether or not you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Deluxe Edition. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below. If you didn’t play the first game and are wondering if it’s worth your time, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review, while you’re here.

