How to Redeem Preorder & Deluxe Edition DLC in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed and beloved Jedi: Fallen Order has landed and if you’re one of the lucky folks who preordered the standard or deluxe editions, you’ll be eager to download your bonus items. While the process is quite straightforward, there are still a few hoops you’ll need to jump through. So, without further delay, here’s how to redeem pre order and Deluxe Edition DLC in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Let’s get into it!

What Are the Pre order Bonuses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Those who preorder Jedi Survivor will get one of two different editions: Standard and Deluxe. Each come with their own unique bonuses. These are largely cosmetic items for Cal Kestis to sport in-game.

Standard Edition

Hermit cosmetic

Hermit lightsaber set

Combustion blaster set

Deluxe Edition

Rugged BD-1 cosmetic

Scoundrel cosmetic

DL-44 blaster set

Rebel hero cosmetic

BD-ASTRO BD-1 cosmetic

Rebel hero lightsaber set

How to Redeem Preorder DLC in Jedi Survivor

If you preordered a physical copy of the game, you would’ve been given a preorder code. This can often be found on your receipt of purchase or in an email from the retailer that you bought the title from.

Once you have your code, you’ll need to input it into the ‘Redeem Code’ section of your PS5 from the three dot menu at the top of the PlatStation Store. For Xbox, however, you’ll need to input the code in the ‘Use a Code’ section.

On the other hand, if you bought the game digitally, your preorder items for both the Standard and the Deluxe Edition will already be included when you download Jedi Survivor. Handy!

Once you’ve downloaded your preorder bonuses, head into the customisation menu in-game to find them.

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on how to redeem pre order and Deluxe Edition DLC in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more, here’s how to defeat the Ninth Sister easily. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at our further coverage below.

