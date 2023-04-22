Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorder Guide: All Editions, Preorder Bonuses & More

Image Source: EA Games

Following the events of the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The main hero Cal Kestis has graduated from being a Padawan into a full-fledged Jedi in training. As a Jedi Knight now, Cal is sporting a new look and is ready to take on the forces of the Dark Side. EA Games has the official preorder landing page up for the new Star Wars: Jedi Order, so it’s time for fans of Stars Wars, Sci-fi, and action/adventure games to make sure they get a copy of this game on launch day. There are multiple choices, but if you want to make sure you get all the extras you want, read this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorder Guide.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Buying Guide

Preorder Bonus

Image Source: EA Games

First things first, as long as you preorder any version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll get the following:

Hermit cosmetic

Hermit lightsaber set

Combustion blaster set

With that bit of information settled, next, choose which version you want. The standard and deluxe editions are available across both physical and downloadable versions. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available on the EA app, STEAM, PS5, XBOX Series X|S and Epic Games Store. The general price points are $69.99 for the standard edition and $89.99 for the deluxe edition.

Image Source: EA Games

For the extra $20 you spend, you’ll get access to two additional cosmetic packs that contain:

Scoundrel cosmetic

Rugged BD-1 cosmetic

DL-44 blaster set

Rebel hero cosmetic

BD-ASTRO BD-1 cosmetic

Rebel hero lightsaber set

Image Source: EA Games

Image Source: EA Games

PS5

In addition to the direct EA store link, you can also preorder this game from the following major retailers:

Xbox Series X|S

PC

There you go, that’s the complete Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorder Guide so you can get your purchase in knowing confidently you got the version you wanted most.

