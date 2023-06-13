Is Phasmophobia on Xbox? Answered

If you’re wondering if you can play Phasmophobia on Xbox, we have the answers.

Considering the popularity of Phasmophobia, it makes sense there might be people wondering if it is available on a platform more readily available to them. If you’ve been watching streamers play it and are interested, we have some answers for you. Here’s the full answer for if Phasmophobia is on Xbox.

Can You Play Phasmophobia on Xbox?

Sorry to say, but currently Phasmophobia is only available on PC through Steam in Early Access. While it might come to Xbox and other consoles eventually, at this moment Phasmophobia is only on PC.

Scratch that, Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox in August 2023! I couldn’t be more excited to play on my favorite console.

For those who maybe need a bit more detail on what Phasmophobia actually is, Steam describes it as:

Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror. Paranormal activity is on the rise and it’s up to you and your team to use all the ghost-hunting equipment at your disposal in order to gather as much evidence as you can.

This is everything you need to know to answer if Phasmophobia is on Xbox. If you’re looking for more Phasmophobia news and content, be sure to browse the links below.

