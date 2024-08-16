Is Phasmophobia Cross Platform?

There’s nothing quite like a co-op horror experience, especially if you can dive into the scares with friends in tow. As such, you may be wondering whether Phasmophobia is cross platform or not. The survival hit from Kinetic Games tasks you and three others with hunting for ghosts. But can you do so with friends on other platforms?

Does Phasmophobia Have Cross Platform?

Phasmophobia does not have cross platform at the time of writing. When the console versions release, this feature will be implemented.

In a dev post shared on the game’s Steam page in July 2024, Kinetic Games revealed that when the console version launches, it’ll usher in an immediate activation of cross platform matchmaking. This console port is due to land during the 2024 Halloween event, likely around the middle of October. Of course, as soon as we have a confirmed release date, we’ll update this guide accordingly.

This means that you’ll be able to play co-op Phasmophobia with players on any platform, including those using VR. Prior to this console rollout, the game’s base price is set to increase. As such, if you plan on sticking with PC and want to ensure you get Phasmophobia prior to its cross platform capability, this is the way to go.

What remains unclear is whether you’ll need an online subscription, such as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live, to partake in Phasmophobia cross platform. Some online games like Fortnite and Warzone do away with this requirement. As a premium experience, it’s more likely that you will need one. Keep a close eye on the game’s Steam update page, because the devs will no doubt provide further clarity as the Halloween update draws nearer.

