Is Payday 3 on Xbox One? Answered

While the Payday series has changed publishers a few times, the threequel has been handled by Swedish developer, Starbreeze Studios. And due to the popularity of its predecessors on last-gen platforms, there’s some confusion as to what platforms the team-based cops ‘n robbers shoot ’em up will land on. As a result, if you’re wondering whether Payday 3 is on Xbox One, here’s what you need to know.

Will Payday 3 Release on Xbox One?

We’ll get right to the heart of the answer: As it stands, Payday 3 will not be launching on Xbox One. This key information was officially confirmed in a dev diary from the studio back in July. In the video, Craig Mcleod, executive producer at Starbreeze Studios explained:

We are committed to making sure that all of our releases are across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox [Series] X and S. And you’ll notice we’re only on the latest generation of consoles and there’s a reason for this. The reason is because we realize that to create the best version of the game that we could, we want to be on the latest technology. Craig Mcleod, Executive Producer, Starbreeze Studios

Whether an Xbox One version of Payday 3 is given the greenlight in the future is unlikely, but not totally out of the realm of possibility. So far, there are currently no plans to bring the multiplayer heist ’em up to Xbox One. Apologies to all you Heisters on Microsoft’s last-gen hardware out there; please don’t shoot the messenger.

Thankfully, however, the game will be crossplay enabled, which means you’ll be able to play with other players on different platforms. That’s always great to hear, right?

So, that brings us to the conclusion of our guide on whether Payday 3 is en route to Xbox One. For more, here’s how to play solo. And for everything else, you’re in safe hands at Twinfinite.