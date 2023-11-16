Is Omni-Man Coming To Fortnite? Explained

Fresh off of his trip to the Netherealm as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, it looks like Invincible’s Omni-Man will be dropping into Fortnite alongside Invincible himself and Atom Eve. Invincible Season 2 was recently released on Amazon Prime so it’s the perfect time for the franchise to crossover with Fortnite.

What Is In The Invincible x Fortnite Crossover?

Image Source: Epic Games

The news comes courtesy of Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR on X (formerly Twitter). The poster shares screenshots of each character’s fantastic-looking, cell-shaded in-game model and the cosmetic items available in the Invincible x Fortnite crossover.

The cosmetics are available in a set but (knowing Fortnite’s track record) items and individual characters will likely be available separately as well. In the ‘Guardians of the Globe’ set, players will get the titular novice superhero Invincible, former Teen Team member Atom Eve, and main antagonist/ father of the year Viltrumite “hero” Omni-Man. With them comes Back Bling from the show: there is Atom Eve’s Emblem, her cape with and without the emblem on it; Omni-Man’s cape with and without his emblem; and The Immortal’s severed head.

Onto Harvesting Tools and players can swap their trusty pickaxes out for a Reaniman Arm; Subatomic Swords and War Woman’s Mace. Players can also recreate the Grayson family’s good old days playing ball with the Fastest Fastball emote. Last but not least there is an Invincible-colored wrap and a cool-looking loading screen featuring Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man leading the charge down from the Battle Bus.

When Is Omni-Man Available in Fortnite?

Image Source: Epic Games

Neither Shiina nor a second leaker called @HYPEX provided a release date for Invincible’s Fortnite crossover. There is a shop update due on November 17th, so any day from then until the current season ends on December 2nd is likely.

Here at Twinifinite, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man become available in the Fortnite item shop. For more on Fortnite and Fortnite OG check out the articles below.