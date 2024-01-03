Is Monster Hunter World on Game Pass?

Although MHW first debuted back in 2018, the game is still alive and well with the dedication of its longtime fans. So, if you’re an Xbox user, you’ll likely want to know the status of Monster Hunter World’s Game Pass availability, and we’re here to explain what to expect.

When Will Monster Hunter World Be on Game Pass?

Monster Hunter World is no longer on the Xbox subscription service, as it has likely reached its term on the service. Despite an active Support page suggesting its availability, Xbox players cannot access the game through the membership, but they can buy it at the store. Fortunately, you can play Monster Hunter Rise, the most recent entry in the collection.

It may be surprising to see the removal of Monster Hunter World from the Game Pass, especially since it was previously available in 2019. On the bright side, things could change with its recent resurgence, where some have considered World to be more popular than Rise. Thus, if it continues to grow in player count, we could get it back on the Xbox service.

Game Pass has brought back installments in the past, like the ever-changing availability of Grand Theft Auto 5. The same can be said for Monster Hunter World, but we still don’t have an official word on when it could possibly return.

Those who don’t want to wait around can purchase the standard version for $19.99. You can also get the complete package with Iceborne Master Edition or Digital Deluxe to access the game’s expansion. However, if you want to save some money, it doesn’t hurt to try out Rise, given that it has mostly positive reviews on Steam.

Now that you know that Monster Hunter World isn’t on Game Pass, you can look at our comparison between World and Rise. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the MH entry.