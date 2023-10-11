Is Madden NFL 24 Down? How to Check Server Status

EA doesn’t exactly have the most stable servers at all times, but it is typically great about staying on top of issues with games like Madden. However, players are very often the first ones to notice any issues, and it can be frustrating to be ahead of any official notice. If you’re having problems, we have gathered all the ways to check on the servers for Madden NFL 24 and see if it is down.

Is Madden NFL 24 Down?

As of 4:00 PM ET on Oct. 11, Downdetector shows a significant number of reports on the Madden NFL 24 page. However, this doesn’t appear to be anything on behalf of EA, seeing as PlayStation Network is experiencing issues, and just about all of the comments on Downdector mention the PS5. After a high of nearly 1,400 reports, it has now dropped to under 300 as of 4:45 PM ET.

Reports have started to drop since about 4:30 PM ET, so things might be starting to clear back up. We will continue to keep an eye on it for any new developments.

How to Check Madden NFL 24 Servers

As mentioned, players are often the first ones to experience any issues in a game. Fortunately, there is a website called Downdetector that keeps pages for all sorts of popular services, including Madden. This site lets users/players be the ones to make reports, so it doesn’t rely on any official notices.

After that, if you do want official confirmation, the best follow-up destination is the EA Help Twitter account. This is a great resource as it doesn’t only tweet about problems. It will also retweet other Twitter accounts of related games that announce issues.

Hopefully, any issues with Madden NFL 24 will be resolved shortly and won’t interfere with your game time as much. When the game is back up and working, be sure to check our links below for all our guides on getting you all the wins.