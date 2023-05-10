Is Madden 23 Crossplay? Answered

If you’re hoping to play Madden 23 with friends on different platforms, here’s what you need to know about crossplay.

A new year, a new Madden to grind. The latest version has finally launched and brings with it a whole host of new changes and game modes. But can you play any of those with friends who are on different systems than your own? Here’s what you need to know about Madden 23 crossplay.

Does Madden 23 Have Cross Platform Support?

Unfortunately, as has been the case with previous versions gone by, Madden 23 is not crossplay, meaning that you’ll only be able to play with friends who are on the same platform as your own. Also, it’s worth noting that the game isn’t cross-generation capable, either, so you can’t even buddy up with friends who have, say, a PS5 while you’re playing on PS4.

For those who are in such a situation, you can purchase the All Madden edition of the game, which is expensive but comes with both current and previous generation versions of Madden 23.

Of course, the news is disappointing given so many games are offering crossplay/cross platform support these days, and Madden 23 is set to become one of the most popular multiplayer games across all platforms.

While some fans may have hoped that crossplay may have been added to Madden 23 a few months after launch, as of May 2023, there’s still no sign of the functionality being implemented into the game.

Now, fans of the series will be hoping that Madden 24 will introduce crossplay to the series for the first time when it release later this year.

Until then, though, you’ll just have to stick with playing with those on the same platform as you.

That’s everything you need to know about Madden 23 crossplay compatibility. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to search Twinfinite or check some related content listed below.

Related Posts