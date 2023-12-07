As if Epic Games’ Fortnite couldn’t possibly get any bigger, crazier, and more dynamic, today marks the launch of LEGO Fortnite, probably the most highly-anticipated mode for the game yet, at least since the OG map made its grand return (don’t worry, it’ll be back).

Millions of players now get to practice block crafting with Lego’ized versions of their favorite characters, and of course it begs the question if the mode is universally accessible on all platforms, such as the Switch. If you’re wondering the same thing, here is our answer to the question – is LEGO Fortnite on Nintendo Switch?

How to Play LEGO Fortnite on Switch

Fortnite, which remains free-to-play for everyone, is currently playable on a variety of platforms, from the current gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, to PC and MacOS, to smartphones, as well as the Nintendo Switch. The game boasts a series of different modes, and LEGO Fortnite is the latest to be added as of today, dropping players into an adorably blocky version of survival crafting.

If it’s a mode that you’re interested in trying out, all you have to do is boot up the Fortnite game itself, and then go to the Discover tiles. Scroll down to the ‘By Epic’ category, and LEGO Fortnite should be there, ready to go. This is the same for every platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Once in, you can choose either ‘Survivor’ or ‘Sandbox’ mode.

On top of it being a unique version of survival crafting (the Minecraft vibes are real here), many of the game’s skins that you may already have in your digital wardrobe will have their own ‘Lego’ version. This way you can survive in style. There are even a couple of new skins just for LEGO Fortnite’s debut that you can obtain as well by completing certain quests, and also by simply connecting your Epic Games account to a LEGO account.

It’s also been confirmed as a permanent mode for the game, so there’s no need to worry about it suddenly disappearing on you. So get all of your Fortnite pals together (you can have up to 8 friends at a time) and give this exciting new mode a go.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – is LEGO Fortnite on Nintendo Switch? We hope you found this helpful

