Is LEGO Fortnite on Nintendo Switch? Answered

Fortnite isn’t just a battle royale game anymore, as the collaboration with LEGO opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Epic Games. If you’re wondering whether LEGO Fortnite is available on Switch, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get LEGO Fortnite on Switch

The good news is, yes! LEGO Fortnite is indeed available on the Nintendo Switch, and you can download it for free.

If you already have Fortnite installed on your Switch, you can update the game, boot it up, then select LEGO Mode from the main menu. Alternatively, Nintendo has also put up a separate store page for LEGO Fortnite on the Switch eShop as well, so if you have no interest in the other stuff Fortnite has to offer, you can simply download LEGO Fortnite as a standalone mode on your console.

This gives you access to the full survival gameplay mode that LEGO Fortnite features, allowing you to gather materials, craft items, build bases, and explore a vast world with friends. It’s worth noting that if you’re an existing Fortnite player, you can also equip your available skins and transform them into Minifig versions when you enter LEGO Mode. You’ll also still have access to your emotes.

That's all you need to know about LEGO Fortnite's availability on Switch.