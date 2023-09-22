Is Gojo Satoru Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered (Spoilers)

Several characters in Jujutsu Kaisen have met their unfortunate end in the anime adaptation, with even more deaths having occurred in the manga. As such, fans have been in a tizzy following rumors of the demise of one of the series’ most popular characters. With that in mind, we’re here to explain whether or not Gojo Satoru is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen, and what could happen in the series’ future.

It should be pretty obvious that we’ll be going into *Heavy Spoilers* in this guide, especially if you’ve been keeping up with the series via the anime instead of the manga. Consider this your final Spoiler Warning before proceeding.

Is Gojo Satoru Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Sadly, Gojo Satoru is dead as of Chapter 236 in Jujutsu Kaisen. The specifics of how this occurs still aren’t entirely clear though.

This is because the death has been revealed via leaked images from illegal scans of the upcoming chapter shared through Reddit and Twitter. Said images show Gojo cut in half, with blood leaking out of his mouth and lower abdomen. Sukuna can also be seen nearby having presumably delivered the finishing blow, and Hajime Kashimo is seen leaping into the fray to pick up where Gojo left off.

We won’t know for sure what happened until Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 officially releases on Sunday Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app.

Did Sukuna Kill Satoru Gojo? Answered

However, it is a safe bet to say that Sukuna killed Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The two were locked in an intense battle for the majority of the most recent chapters. While Gojo certainly gave Sukuna a run for his money, the King of Curses managed to push Gojo’s Limitless and Reverse Cursed Energy to their breaking points on several occasions. Gojo likewise lost an arm due to Sukuna’s summoning of Mahoraga via his control over Megumi‘s body.

This put Gojo on the back foot for most of the chapters leading up to 236, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he finally hit his limit in their fight.

Can Gojo Be Brought Back to Life? Theories Explained

With all of this in mind, you might now be wondering if Gojo can be brought back to life in Jujutsu Kaisen.

While we’re inclined to say no given how the series treats death, there are some specific scenarios where this might be possible. Most all of them revolve around the use of Reverse Cursed Techniques to heal Gojo ASAP, and even then they’d be pushing the limits of the rules the series has established.

This is a Shonen we’re talking about though, and stranger things have happened in the genre. It could be a little while until we get a firm answer though, as it seems like the next few chapters will be focused on the fallout of this climactic death.

For now though, you’re all caught up on whether or not Satoru Gojo is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more on the series, feel free to check out our various other articles down below.