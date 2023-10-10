Is Forza Motorsport 8 VR Compatible on PC? Answered

Virtual Reality has become more popular among racing game fans since it allows them to become fully immersed in the racing experience. With the release of Forza Motorsport, some players may wonder if the title has VR support on PC.

Does Forza Motorsport 8 Support VR on PC?

Unfortunately, Forza Motorsport doesn’t support Virtual Reality on PC. According to a Q&A on June 2023, the developer doesn’t plan to add this feature to the title at the moment. Of course, this could change in the future, but it seems to be unlikely.

After all, unlike PlayStation, which has its own VR headset, Xbox doesn’t seem to be planning to build one. It really doesn’t make sense for the game to support VR on PC when there is no native VR support on Xbox consoles.

VR is a tricky feature for developers to add to a game, and it would require even more effort to implement it in Forza Motorsport, considering its massive car and track options. It would be understandable for the developer to avoid these unnecessary problems and focus on polishing the title.

However, if you still want to play a racing game in VR, I suggest trying out Assetto Corsa Competizione. This title supports Oculus and OpenVR/VIVE, and it even boasts a very positive rating on Steam.

Although Forza Motorsport doesn’t support VR on PC, the title is still a great racing game that fans need to try out. If you’re new to this genre, I recommend checking our best settings and driving assists guide to help you win your first race.