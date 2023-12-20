Is FFXIV Down? How to Check FF14 Server Status

For the most part, MMOs are pretty stable. However, it’s just the way of online games that this isn’t guaranteed. If you’re having any difficulty playing Final Fantasy XIV, there might be something going on behind the scenes.

For that reason, it always helps to know where to go to check the FFXIV servers to diagnose the problems you’re encountering.

Is FFXIV Down?

As of about 3:00 PM ET on Dec. 20, there have been several relatively small spikes reported on Downdetector throughout the day. For this reason, it certainly doesn’t appear that Final Fantasy XIV is down, but there have been scattered incidents it seems. The highest spike was 15 reports, so it’s nothing too serious, even if that does certainly cross the baseline.

This could also be related to the fact that the World Status page shows several different worlds are currently congested.

How to Check FFXIV Server Status

Your first stop when things feel a little off should be the World Status page. This helps you see if your chosen world is undoing any sort of issues, as it gives details on congestion or maintenance. You can also visit the News page, which has tabs for both Maintenance and Status, for an easy list of everything that has happened recently.

If everything comes up green there, there are two Twitter accounts that might help explain things. The better Twitter account is for FFXIV News, which posts service updates. From there it never hurts to also check the official FFXIV account for general information.

If somehow these all come up normal, Downdetector is a great resource for making sure a problem isn’t only affecting you. This service relies on player reports, so it is sometimes faster than official acknowledgment. The only slight issue in this instance is that this Downdetector page is a catchall of everything Final Fantasy, so there’s a chance a different game could skew the results. The URL implies it was made specifically for Final Fantasy VII on PC, which is strange.

This should tell you everything you need to know about the status of Final Fantasy XIV. Hopefully, any issues will be fixed up soon. If you run into a further complication that we haven’t covered, please let us know in the comments.