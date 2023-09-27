Is CS2 Down? How To Check Counter-Strike 2 Server Status

Is Counter-Strike 2 Down?
According to Downdetector, as of 5:17 PM ET on Sept. 27, Counter-Strike 2 issues seem to be skyrocketing. Reports don’t seem to be as major as they were at around 9 PM ET Sept. 20 for CS: GO, but there appears to be something going on. There are thousands of reports at the current count, that should be enough to signify something is up and players may experience issues. Right now, it doesn’t appear that everyone is unable to play, but there might be errors popping up.
It’s also likely players have been experiencing the VAC Was Unable to Verify Your Game Session errors.
How to Check CS2 Server Status
Downdetector can be a reliable resource, as is Steam Status, and any reports about outages over the last 24 hours will be reflected here. Players can also check out the CS: GO Database for more up-to-date reports about the server status.
If you see many other players having the same troubles that you have, then it is likely the game’s problem and not something you can remedy on your end. That might give you time to check out other shooters like Valorant and Apex Legends.