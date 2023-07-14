Is CS: GO Down? How to Check Instantly

Not sure if the CS: GO servers are currently down? Here’s what you can do to check the status of the game and its server status if you are running into issues. This is always helpful to ensure any errors you are coming across aren’t only happening to you.

Is CS: GO Down?

According to Downdetector, as of 4:45 PM ET on July 14, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been experiencing issues the last couple of days. Problems started at 6 PM ET on July 13 and mellowed out before creeping back up today. Reports have almost reached 200 in the last hour, so there are certainly issues going around.

It’s likely players have been experiencing the VAC Was Unable to Verify Your Game Session errors.

How to Check CS: GO Server Status

Should there be widespread problems for CS: GO, it can be hard to find out what’s happening as no proper channels serve that purpose, unlike MMOs such as New World. However, things can be made a little clearer thanks to third-party sites.

Downdetector can be a reliable resource, as is Steam Status, and any reports about outages over the last 24 hours will be reflected here. Players can also check out the CS: GO Database for more up-to-date reports about the server status.

If you see many other players having the same troubles that you have, then it is likely the game’s problem and not something you can remedy on your end. That might give you time to check out other shooters like Valorant and Apex Legends.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to checking if CS: GO servers are down. For more on CS: GO, be sure to check out our links below.