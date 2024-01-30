Bandle Tale is an upcoming game made by Riot Forge that tells the stories of beloved Yordles. It’s coming out on February 21st, and there’s one question many fans are wondering: is Bandle Tale coming to Nintendo Switch? Keep reading to learn everything about that.

Will Bandle Tale Release for Nintendo Switch?

Image Source: Riot Forge via Steam

Bandle Tale will be available for the Nintendo Switch on its release.

You can also pre-order the game right now for $24.99 on the Nintendo Store, GOG, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Pre-ordering the game will net you the exclusive Bandle Scout Recon Pack, which includes:

Exclusive Hat

Poro Outfit

Pathway Effect

Backpack Home Exterior Color

Cookbook Recipe

Bandle Tale Deluxe Edition

Also, there is a Bandle Tale Deluxe Edition priced at $29.99 and available on the same platforms as the standard one (Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG, Epic). Pre-ordering will reward you with the Bandle Scout Recon Pack plus the following:

Poro Closet – Two exclusive and ultra-cute Poro outfits. Stand Behind Poro! Buzzy Poro

– Two exclusive and ultra-cute Poro outfits. Home Sweet Backpack – Two exteriors for your bigger-on-the-inside backpack home. Honeycomb Hive Purple Prism Bungalow

– Two exteriors for your bigger-on-the-inside backpack home. Strut with Style : Three pathway effects for your character. Busy Bee Zip-Zap! Full Speed Ahead

: Three pathway effects for your character. Secret Menu : Three additional recipes to add to your cookbook. Rainbow Egg Almost-Perilous Pie Poro Snax

: Three additional recipes to add to your cookbook.

Bandle Tale Collector’s Edition

Finally, there is a limited Bandle Tale Collector’s Edition, which you can get via the Riot Games website, and you have to select a specific platform (Switch/GOG/Steam/Epic) and region (Asia/Oceania/North America) while ordering it. It costs a whopping $149.99, and it’s non-refundable.

It includes the Deluxe Edition of Bandle Tale with all of the pre-order bonuses (also non-refundable) and the following:

Collector’s Edition Box

Bandle Center Diorama Kit

Hardcover Art Book

5 Champion Figurines

Rumble and Lulu Wooden Pin Set

Notebook

Sticker Set

That is everything we know about Bandle Tale and its Switch release.