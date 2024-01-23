How to Increase Dondoko Island Popularity in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

One of the biggest pieces of side content in Ichiban’s newest adventure is restoring an old resort on Dondoko Island. This requires raising a couple of different factors related to the island, but the methods for doing so are entirely different.

In order to increase the resort’s star rating, you’ll need to know exactly how to spruce things up. The hardest part will be increasing the popularity of Dondoko Island in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

How to Increase the Popularity of Dondoko Island

While Satisfaction is easily raised by creating and placing DIY-crafted items, Popularity doesn’t quite work the same way. Yes, certain items do give you a small bit of Popularity when crafted, but not nearly enough to actually make progress on the star requirements.

Dokopedia

You’ll want to focus on the miscellaneous item/bug/fish collection around the island to fill the Dokopedia. When you find something for the first time or reach a certain number of times you’ve found/caught something, you get a boost in Popularity.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

These might seem like middling returns at first, but you’re going to be spending many days getting things fixed up.

Though you can’t really force it to happen, finding rarer bugs/rocks/fish is best. They are worth more popularity and also require fewer to be found for the next tier. This is also where clearing areas comes into importance, as it gives you an easier path to picking things up or using your net on bugs.

Guest Interaction Items

While crafting, be on the lookout for items that say Popularity UP in their information window. These don’t give you Popularity for crafting, but instead give a passive amount due to guests interacting with them. Statues are the most likely to provoke that reaction. You get roughly 10 points per interaction, but it does add up, especially with multiple items.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

You will obviously need more and more of these items to continue to compound their gains, but you will also be bringing in more guests as you go. This means you should eventually have a steady stream of Popularity as your star rating increases.

This is everything you need to focus on to raise your Dondoko Island Popularity. If you are looking for more help with the side content in Infinite Wealth, check out our links below or ask us in the comments.