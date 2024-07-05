Idle Strikers 1945 Tier List (July 2024)

Are you looking for an accurate Idle Strikers 1945 tier list? Well, you’ve found it! There are over 50 fighters in the game already, and deducing which ones are best on your own can take a lot of time. So, check out our tier list below, adjust your team accordingly, and start dominating your opponents both in PvE and PvP.

Idle Strikers 1945 Fighter Tier List

Tier Neutral Fighters Fire Fighters Water Fighters Wood Fighters S • Kraiser • Eastron • Gravinant • Genokyde A • Spitfire Ver. 3

• F-77 Gladius

• F-99 Spear • Pike

• Red Pierce

• P-95 Viking

• Swing Man

• P-38 Lightning Ver. Red • Night Raider

• F-29 Vagabond

• Vanguard

• X-44 One Way • AV-8 Harrier

• Tracer

• X-53 Beast B • Zero Fighter Ver. 3

• Stranger

• AV-13 Camo

• X-36 • XF5U Flying Pancake Ver. Red

• Lunar Gate

• Blood Wave

• Messerschmitt Bf 109 Ver. 3

• Curtiss-Wright XP-55 Ascender

• XF5U Flying Pancake Ver. Blue

• Zero Fighter Ver. 2

• F-22 Raptor

• P-38 Lightning • Curtiss-Wright XP-55 Ascender Ver. Green

• Pavise

• F-117 Nighthawk

• Spitfire Ver. 2 C • P-51 Mustang Ver. 2

• Focke-Wulf Ta-152 Ver. 2

• Desert Striker

• Messerschmitt Bf 109 • Focke-Wulf Ta-152 Ver. 3

• Fiat G.56 Centauro Ver. 3

• Messerschmitt Bf 109 Ver. 2

• Focke-Wulf Ta-152 • F-4 Phantom II

• F/A-18E Super Hornet

• Spitfire • P-51 Mustang Ver. 3

• Zero Fighter

• P-96 Forest D • P-51 Mustang

• Ki-84 Hayate

• DH.98 Mosquito • Fiat G.56 Centauro

• Sabotage • XF5U Flying Pancake

• Fiat G.56 Centauro Ver. 2 • J7W Shinder Fighters within a tier are in no particular order

Ranking Tiers Explained

S Tier : I’ve only included Chronicle-rank fighters in the S tier, as they can provide buffs and have more attacks than Legendary fighters, making them miles better than anything else in the game.

: I’ve only included Chronicle-rank fighters in the S tier, as they can provide buffs and have more attacks than Legendary fighters, making them miles better than anything else in the game. A Tier : A tier mostly includes only Legendary fighters, as they are your end-game goal. Having only one of these will help you reach the end game much faster.

: A tier mostly includes only Legendary fighters, as they are your end-game goal. Having only one of these will help you reach the end game much faster. B Tier : Fighters I’ve placed in the B tier are mostly of Epic rarity, though some low-priority Legendaries are there, too. These fighters are all solid and will be better than most others in the game. However, you’ll eventually want to replace them with better ones.

: Fighters I’ve placed in the B tier are mostly of Epic rarity, though some low-priority Legendaries are there, too. These fighters are all solid and will be better than most others in the game. However, you’ll eventually want to replace them with better ones. C Tier : In the C tier, you’ll find suboptimal Epic fighters and strong Rare fighters. These are okay to use until you find something better.

: In the C tier, you’ll find suboptimal Epic fighters and strong Rare fighters. These are okay to use until you find something better. D Tier: D tier is filled with fighters that you should try to replace as soon as possible.

Fighter Ranking Criteria Explained

Generally, higher-rarity fighters will outclass the lower-rarity ones. However, evolving lower rarity fighters is easier, making them better for the early game. So, don’t be surprised if you see an epic and a rare fighter in the same tier.

Also, different fighters have different attacks, and AoE is better for some game modes, while single-target is better for others. I tried to account for the overall utility of each fighter across all game modes, and the tier list above reflects that.

That does it for our Idle Strikers 1945 tier list. Now, you have all the info you’ll need to make the perfect team, no matter what mode you’re challenging. Also, be sure to follow Twinfinite to learn what the best units are in some other mobile games, including Isekai Feast and Squad Busters.

