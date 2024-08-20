Hunter x Hunter 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar

Hunter x Hunter is a series well known for its hiatuses, which means it can be tricky to keep track of when the next chapter is due to release. Fortunately, we’re here to help you out with a detailed Hunter x Hunter release calendar.

Recommended Videos

When Do Hunter x Hunter Chapters Come Out? Explained

Image Credit: Yoshihiro Togashi and Shonen Jump

As previously stated, Hunter x Hunter chapters release sporadically and inconsistently due to the series’ frequent hiatuses. These are due to the series’ author Yoshihiro Togashi having serious health issues that prevent him from working regularly, and as such it’s not uncommon for the series to be out of serialization for years at a time.

Fortunately, his health has been better recently and he has returned for chapter releases every year or so. These are typically announced ahead of time by Shonen Jump, and can last anywhere between one and three months.

When these releases occur, they follow the same pattern as most any other print published Shonen Jump series. Raws of the chapter from the test copy typically leak on Thursdays around 6 a.m. EST, though they are technically released illegally and should be viewed at your own risk. Fan translations of the Japanese release go live around 8 a.m. EST on Fridays, and offer a fairly full view of the chapter albeit with some inconsistent translations.

Finally, the official release via the Shonen Jump app and website occurs on Sundays at 11 a.m. EST. This is generally the safest and most closely translated version, so it’s recommended you wait until this release whenever possible. It’s also free so long as you’re only trying to read the most recent chapter, so there’s no pay wall to worry about.

With all of that in mind, we’ve listed all of the known release dates for Hunter x Hunter Chapters that fall within 2024.

Bear in mind that some of these may be subject to change based on Yoshihiro Togashi’s health, and might be delayed by a few weeks or an undisclosed amount of time. Should this happen, we’ll update the release schedule as soon as we can. Likewise, the series’ return is scheduled for a Monday, so it may be shifting to a release schedule more in line with Dandadan. Should this be the case, we’ll update our calendar accordingly.

Chapter # Raws Release Date Fan Translation Release Date Official Release Date Hunter x Hunter 401 Oct. 3 around 6 Oct. 4 around 8 a.m. EST Oct. 7 @ 11 a.m. EST Hunter x Hunter 402 TBA TBA TBA

Image Credit: Yoshihiro Togashi and Shonen Jump

As for what might happen when Hunter x Hunter 401 releases on Oct. 7, there are a few potential avenues it can take.

The first and most obvious option is digging into why Kurapika decided to ally himself with Prince Tubeppa. While he is far from the most violent or dangerous of the Princes, Tubeppa is still technically an enemy who stands against the survival of Kurapika’s client. While a partnership is useful in the short-term, it may prove dangerous if he lets it last too long, making the whole situation incredibly risky for him.

Otherwise, it’s highly likely that we’ll jump back to the perspective of the Phantom Troupe. The group is still hot on the tail of Hisoka, and their determination to find him has only grown more intense as other factions have gotten in their way. Whether or not said factions can distract them from their mission — and whether or not they might be doing so as part of some agreement with the terrifying clown killer — remains to be seen.

Finally, there’s the chance that the story will jump over to Gon’s perspective. While not heavily featured in this arc due to losing his Nen, it’s still been quite some time since we’ve seen the series’ protagonist in any regard, and Togashi is nothing if not an author who likes to keep readers up to date on how most every major character is doing.

Time will tell, and we won’t know for certain what’s in store until the chapter’s raws hit the internet later this year.

Is Hunter x Hunter Ending in 2024? Explained

Finally, there’s the question of whether or not Hunter x Hunter is set to end in 2024. On that front, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is that there has been no announcement that Hunter x hunter’s return in 2024 is set to be its last. Both Togashi and Shonen Jump have made it seem like the series is set to return for a decent chunk of time, and that fans can enjoy the series without worrying about its impending end.

But then, there’s the bad news: There’s also no clear guarantee that the series won’t go on another hiatus, and that it won’t end during that time. Togashi’s heatlh issues may have improved as of late, but they haven’t disappeared entirely. If they prove to be too much, he may well have to retire, meaning the series could end abruptly for the sake of Togashi’s quality of life.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but it’s also something most long-time fans have accepted. It’s a miracle the series has returned at all even in brief windows, and there’s been a general sense that it may end up among the ranks of Berserk and other great manga that are forced to end without a proper conclusion.

As such it’s best to enjoy what you can of it before it potentially disappears. Even if it doesn’t get a true ending, it’s better to experience as much of Togashi’s work as possible before he becomes unable to continue.

And that’s everything we have on when Hunter x Hunter chapters come out. For more on all things anime and manga, you can take a look at our other release calendars for series like Dandadan and One Piece.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy