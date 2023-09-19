How To Upgrade & Change Weapon Blades And Handles in Lies of P

The gear you can obtain, equip and upgrade in Lies of P will play a huge part in making your way to the end of the adventure. With a unique crafting system and different ways to go about upgrading weapons, having all the right information will be of huge help. This guide on how to upgrade and change weapon blades and handles in Lies of P is exactly what you’ll need.

Weapon Blades and Handles in Lies of P

It is important to know that weapons are broken down into two distinct parts in Lies of P — the blade and the handle.

The blade is mostly responsible for the kind of damage that is being done, and upgrading it will increase the damage dealt to the enemy. The handle, on the other hand, will alter how the weapon is being used, such as a normal sword, a polearm, or even a hammer.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Based on the type of blade and handle, players can create all sorts of combinations that allow for various ways to combat foes. Finding the right blade and the right handle can make a world of difference for players of all kinds.

Upgrading Blades

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

To increase the damage potential of the differing blades in Lies of P, players will have to spend both Ergo and upgrade material, which comes in various forms.

Hidden Moonstone – Upgrades normal weapon blade up to +3

Crescent Moonstone – Upgrades normal weapon blade up to +6

Half Moonstone – Upgrades normal weapon blade up to +9

Full Moonstone – Upgrades normal weapon blade up to +10

Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant – Upgrades special weapon blade up to +3

Full Moonstone of the Covenant – Upgrades special weapon blade up to +5

For normal blades, the max level is 10, whereas it stops at 5 for special weapons. As expected, the various Moonstones required can be hard to find, so be sure to search every nook and cranny and eliminate all elite monsters whenever you see them.

Altering Handles in Lies of P

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

As for the handles, players can give their damage-dealing potential a boost by altering them. This will require the use of various Cranks, which then change the ability scaling of the handle with the corresponding Attribute. Having a high Motivity Attribute and a handle that benefits from that is a great combination, so be sure to check out how your favorite handle can be made better.

Of course, it is also prudent to find the best handle that matches your attack style. A rapier will enable quick attacks with limited range, while a polearm will bring extended reach at the cost of speed. Find the right option for you, and keep enhancing your offensive power.

Motivity Crank – Increase Handle’s Motivity

Technique Crank – Increase Handle’s Technique

Advance Crank – Increase Handle’s Advance

Balance Crank – Restore weapon handle’s adjustments

That’s all there is to know about how to upgrade and change weapon blades and handles in Lies of P. For more assistance, get the details on pre-load and unlock times of the game or find other titles similar to this souls-like. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.