How to Watch Nintendo Direct September 2023 Livestream & When It Starts

It’s one of the best times of the year; Nintendo is bringing us another Nintendo Direct. Here, we’ll get to learn all about Nintendo’s upcoming titles coming this Holiday season, and perhaps get a glimpse at some new projects coming early next year. Some may wonder where to watch it, and when they’ll need to be ready to go. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, and when it starts.

September 2023 Nintendo Direct Start Time & Where to Watch

This year’s September 2023 Nintendo Direct will broadcast on Thursday, Sept. 14. Start times vary depending on your time zone, but Nintendo has announced that it will start at 7 AM PT. For those in different time zones, here’s how that translates:

September 14, 7 AM PT

September 14, 9 AM CT

September 14, 10 AM ET

September 14, 3 PM BST

September 14, 4 PM CEST

September 14, 7:30 PM IST

September 14, 10 PM CST

September 14, 11 PM KST/JST

September 15, 12 AM AEST

September 15, 2 AM NZST

To watch this Nintendo Direct, all you have to do is head to Nintendo’s official YouTube page. To make it easy, we’ve embedded the link to the video below:

If you’re wondering how long you’ll be watching, the Direct will run for roughly 40 minutes. Nintendo has also confirmed that the content of the showcase will focus on “Nintendo Switch games releasing this Winter.” Thus, expect deep dives into games like Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare Move It!, and the Super Mario RPG Remake. That said, Nintendo does enjoy sneaking in a few early-year titles here and there, so don’t be surprised if we get a small look at Nintendo’s early 2024 lineup as well.

That’s everything you need to know about how to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, and when it starts. If you’re looking for more Nintendo goodness, check out Twinfinite’s look at the big announcement from the last Nintendo Direct, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.