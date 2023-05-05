How to Vote for the Apex Legends Limited Time Mode
Help Season 17 go Ballistic!
Apex Legends cycles off Limited Time Modes during some of its events, and its newest one is going to be a little special. With the upcoming Arsenal update’s first event, Respawn is allowing players to vote on what they want the Limited Time Mode to be. Whether you’re a new or old player, you may want to know how you can get in on the fun and cast your own vote. Here’s how you can vote for the Apex Legends Limited Time Mode.
How to Vote for the Apex Legends Limited Time Mode
The official Apex Legends Twitter announced that fans can vote for the Limited Time Mode arriving in the first Apex Legends: Arsenal event. All you have to do is follow the given link to head to the Apex Legends website and submit your vote, no account required. Voting is currently ongoing and will run through May 8 at 8 AM PST.
Fans will be able to choose between three different modes: Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run. These modes are generally cycled off, and fans will have the opportunity to decide which mode will be part of the first Arsenal event. Once you cast your vote, you’ll have to sit tight until May 18 to see which mode the community decided on.
That’s how you can vote for the Apex Legends Limited Time Mode. Before Season 17 arrives, catch up by checking out Twinfinite’s look at the game’s newest Legend, Ballistic.
