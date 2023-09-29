How to Use XP Glitch in Payday 3

Farming XP is one of the most challenging aspects of Payday 3 since it is a fairly gradual process compared to other games. Fortunately, players have discovered a way to boost these levels substantially without the hassle of playing heists repeatedly. So, if you want to know how to use the XP glitch in Payday 3, we’ll show you what you need to do to achieve it.

Payday 3 99 Boxes XP Glitch

The XP glitch can be done within the 99 boxes heist once you begin your escape, based on the information from Reddit user Total_Ad_6708. It’s a bit easier to do this feat in stealth mode, given that it can provide you with even more XP. Those who haven’t completed this mission yet can check out our How to Find the Right Container guide to get more help with this quest. This trick works by going in and out of the escape waypoint for a considerable amount of time without hitting the zero mark (you’ll end the match if you do so.)

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

You can continue to walk in and out of the escape waypoint for as long as you want, increasing your weapon’s XP with each movement. As you can guess, it’s easier to do this in stealth mode since the police will try to bring you down otherwise.

To see the difference between the two, I played the heist through normal means and gained a sub-par amount of XP. Then, I compared what I did with the glitch (walked in and out for a minute or so), where you’ll notice a significant difference between the playthroughs.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

It doesn’t seem to have a limit on how much you’ll gain, so you can do it until your heart’s content. The glitch also works with multiple sessions, allowing you to get as much as you want.

Now that you know how to use the XP glitch in 99 Boxes, you can get more upgrades and rewards quickly.