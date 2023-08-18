How to Use Read Option in Madden 24

Various factors go into executing a read option successfully. From the opposing defense to your quarterback’s speed, there are multiple things you’re going to want to account for before you even snap the ball. That’s why we’re here to break down how to use the read option in Madden 24.

Performing the Read Option in Madden 24

Executing the read option itself in Madden 24 is very simple. The player has two options to choose from, which are:

Hand the ball off to the RB. Keep it with the QB.

If you wish to hand the ball off to the halfback, just hold the button you snapped the ball with. On PlayStation, that’ll be X; for Xbox users, it’s A.

But if you’re looking to take off with the quarterback, simply snap the ball and wait for the fake to the halfback. Then it’s off to the races! Ideally, anyway. That said, there are other variables to consider if you want to pull off a successful read option.

Making the Most of the Read Option in Madden 24

When running the read option, it’s important to keep these factors in mind:

Formation Quarterback Speed Opposing Defense & How They Set Up

On the surface, this can look like a really simple play. And more often than not, it all comes down to timing. When choosing to run the option, though, which formation you land on can make all the difference. In the video examples below, you’ll notice each of them utilize the shotgun formation. While it puts your quarterback a little further behind the line of scrimmage from the start, it also gives the player a little more space to read the situation. Use this to your advantage.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Of course, using a mobile quarterback will give you a stronger chance of pulling such a play off. And, it wouldn’t box you in to just using the shotgun formation either. In these video examples, however, you’ll notice I am using Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.

But why? After all, his Speed (81), Agility (77), and Acceleration (85) attributes leave plenty to be desired. Well, maybe you’re into some strange type of punishment. Or, maybe it’s to show that a perfect read option can happen almost regardless of who is under center.

Trusting Your RB With the Read Option

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Now even if you’re choosing a formation that gives you more space and a somewhat quick quarterback, what if you just trust your running back more? That’s a very valid feeling to have, and in the video above, both are cases of the defense over-committing. In the first try, Aaron Jones is able to break off a fairly sizable gain despite all of the defense following him. On the very next snap, the defense swarms Jones before he even has time to blink. Both scenarios would’ve been ideal for your quarterback, and yet, one led to a big gain with the halfback anyway.

On the one hand, Jones is one of the top-performing running backs in the NFL, and if the blocking assignments line up, he’ll be able to sniff out a big gain regardless of the defensive setup. On the other, reading blitz and the defense actually blitzing are two very different things. While deciding whether or not to hand the ball off, you’ll want to see if the edge rusher your quarterback would be running toward is isolated. You’ll also want to check where the defensive backs are lined up pre-snap. In this particular formation, the more defenders there are on the side of your halfback, the better off you’ll be if you decide to hand the ball off.

That is, assuming your offensive line does its job.

The Perfect Read Option in Madden 24

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

And of course, last but not least, this is the ultimate goal. You’ve read the defense. You’re banking on every defensive back shifting towards your running back after the snap. It also looks like the edge rusher is ready to blitz. Therefore, you’ve decided that it’s the perfect time to take off with your quarterback. Just like that, everything falls into place perfectly. The offensive line does their job and the defense over-commits, leaving wide open spaces for your quarterback to make their way downfield. Or in this case, the endzone.

Now that you know how to use the read option in Madden 24, why not take it for a test drive yourself? Training camps, skill challenges, and team practices are an excellent way to hone your skills if you’re not quite ready for a competitive game. And when you’re done mastering that, be sure to come back for more Madden 24 content.