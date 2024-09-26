How to Unlock Warden Archetype in Remnant 2

The Warden is the latest Archetype added to Remnant 2 alongside The Dark Horizon DLC. If you’ve purchased the DLC, then you don’t want to miss out on this unique new support archetype. Archetypes have been notoriously difficult to find in Remnant 2, with some of them requiring crazy amounts of dedication. So, let’s go over how to unlock the Warden Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to Unlock Remnant 2 Warden Archetype

To unlock the Warden Archetype, you first need to find the Weathered Mechanism in N’Erud during The Dark Horizon Adventure Mode and then take it to Wallace in Ward 13.

To find the Weathered Mechanism, you need to make some progress in The Dark Horizon up to the point where you first reach the Withered Necropolis area. Start from the Waylaid Conservatory World Stone and make your way straight ahead past the Gardener NPC.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Reach the first glider and start gliding straight ahead under the archway. You can keep going straight down the path without landing anywhere until you reach the air vents at the end. From here, take a right, and you’ll reach the back of the right side area, leading to two more air vents. The second vent will lead you to an opening in the cliffside.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Land there and clear out the enemies, then follow the doorway on the left leading you towards a long bridge. At the end of this bridge, you will fight an Elite Robot enemy and some drones. Keep going forward, and you’ll find the Weathered Mechanism waiting for you.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Now you can return to Wallace in Ward 13 and give him the Weathered Mechanism along with five Lumenite Crystals, and he will unlock the Warden Archetype for you. Note that this also unlocks the secret DLC weapon, Repair Gun, when you start a run with the Warden Archetype.

Warden Nanoplated Armor Set Location

The Warden Archetype isn’t complete without its signature armor set, the Nanoplated Armor. It’s located not far off from here. Return to the Gardener NPC in front of the Waylaid Conservatory, and instead of heading straight, take the ramp on the left side and follow the left path till you reach the edge with a Glider Pad.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Hop on the Glider, and you’ll see an opening in the building to the right above the bridge. Enter this building through the opening and dispatch the enemies inside. You’ll find the Nanoplated Armor set in the room to the left. It’s a pretty light armor with good defenses and resistances, so if you like Light Armor, then it’s a must-have.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Armor: 64.2

64.2 Weight: 26

26 Resistances: 10 Bleed, 6 Fire, and 9 Blight.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock the Warden Archetype and collect the Nanoplated Armor set in Remnant 2. For more guides, learn how to complete the Prototype Robot Parts Quest and learn about the new Boss Rush mode.

