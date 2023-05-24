Image Source: Square Enix

Today’s release of Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV promises an abundance of exciting content, including a new, vibrant-looking dungeon to battle your way through called the Aetherfont. If you’re anxious to get to this dungeon but aren’t sure how, here is how to unlock the Aetherfont Dungeon in FFXIV 6.4.

Where to Unlock the Aetherfont Dungeon in FFXIV

Unlocking most 4-player dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV requires a certain amount of progress through the MSQ (Main Scenario Questline), as the story pertains to the purpose of traversing through those areas. Accessing the newest dungeon in Patch 6.4 is very much the same.

To unlock the Aetherfont dungeon, you will need to complete the “Going Haam” Main Scenario quest.

Once you have access to the dungeon, you need to make sure that you meet the minimum item level requirements in order to enter it. They are as follows:

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90

Item Level Requirement: Minimum of ilvl 605 or higher (this is very easily achievable with tome gear released in earlier patches)

Also note that you need to complete this new Level 90 dungeon in order to re-unlock the Expert Roulette in Duty Finder.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock the Aetherfont Dungeon in FFXIV 6.4. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you think of the new patch content so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as All Island Sanctuary Updates in Patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV.

