There are a lot of ways to improve oneself, but none will give you satisfaction as much as hitting the gym. That is also true in NBA 2K25, which might indeed change the body of your player completely. Let’s find out how to unlock the Gym Rat badge in NBA 2K25 and all you need to know to do it quickly.

How to Unlock Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K25

The first thing you need to know is that the old Gym Rat badge has changed its name in NBA 2K25. Now it is called Workout Warrior, but not much has changed except for the name. You will still get this badge after working out a lot and it will unlock new body types. Here’s how to unlock this new badge.

Head to the Gatorade Facility, where you can find the gym and get ready for your first workout. Your stamina will start at 85 points. You only get four workouts per week, with each workout giving you two stamina points. The bench press is a good workout to start off with, as it is one of the easiest to get good at, along with the treadmill.

Image Source: 2K Games

In order to gain an excellent rating on these workouts, you have to be sure you can regulate your joypad sticks in the right way, along with using the A button from time to time. Be patient and get good at it, as there is no shortcut this year. If you manage to hit an excellent session, which earns you three stars on all four workouts in a week. Then you will get to unlock the next body type for your character, plus a turbo meter that will last the whole week.

The Workout Warrior, or Gym Rat, badge will be awarded after you complete twelve different workouts along with reaching 99 stamina points. If you get good at it, that should take you around three in-game weeks. The reward is also permanent.

That’s all you need to know on how to unlock the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K25. For more information, on the game, check out our articles on how to pick and roll and how to change shot meter.

