If you’re a fan of Diablo and Vampire Survivors, then Halls of Torment is definitely the game for you. If you’re still stuck on the third level, though, that’s no fun. Let’s find out, then, how to unlock Frozen Depths in Halls of Torment and proceed to the fourth act of the game.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Frozen Depths

The Frozen Depths can be unlocked by beating one of the bosses in Chapter Three, the Forgotten Viaduct. Specifically, you’ll have to beat the Frost Knight in order to gain access to Chapter Four. You can check the quest board to confirm that you have obtained the quest and can, thus, complete it by beating this boss.

Image source: Chasing Carrots via Twinfinite

But how do you make the boss appear? Well, as with all the other bosses in Halls of Torment, you’ll just have to… stay alive long enough. The Frost Knight is the second boss that will appear in the Forgotten Viaduct, usually around the 16-minute mark.

Still, if you aren’t sure about the time or you’re afraid you missed him, then make sure that you have at least defeated the first boss, the Wraith Horseman. Once he is down, then it should just be a matter of minutes until you are facing the Frost Knight.

What Are The Frozen Depths?

The Frozen Depths is the setting of Chapter Four in Halls of Torment. As the name might suggest, you face a land of ice and snow. Enemies present in this hall will range from Frost Crawler to the Frost Ghoul and the quite strong Ice Wyrm. Bosses will also be plentiful, as one might expect, ranging from the Ice Wisp all the way to the final boss, the fearful Lord of Hate. That is one enemy you don’t want to underestimate.

That’s all we have for you on how to unlock the Frozen Depths in Halls of Torment. For more guides on other exciting action RPG games such as Diablo IV, check out how to beat the Blood Maiden boss and the best Necro leveling build.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy