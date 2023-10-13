How to Unlock the Four Secret Classes in Lords of the Fallen

While players get instant access to nine classes when they start Lords of the Fallen, they aren’t the only options. There are also four secret classes that anyone can unlock through different means. This works great for the replayability of the game, but it won’t be a quick time investment.

How to Get Every Lords of the Fallen Secret Class

As said, there are four of them. Three are tied to what ending you get, but one of them has a couple of different methods. Sadly, the three that require endings must be done on three separate playthroughs. This is because there are choices leading to each rather than a single decision at the end that lets you reload a save.

Dark Crusader

The easiest version way to get the Dark Crusader is that it comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game. Anyone who only bought the standard version will still be able to buy the Dark Crusader by itself from whichever digital storefront for $7.99.

The in-game method requires finishing Isaac’s storyline, which begins when you pick up the Flayed Flesh after you beat the first boss of the game. You’ll need to interact with several memories between there and the Tower of Penance. With these found, you must fight Isaac in his Umbral form. Take the item you get for winning back to where you picked up the Flayed Flesh to find a new path to follow.

This will also get you the option to use that same Umbral Isaac later as a summon for the Lightreaper fight. Doing this will get you the Vengeful Reflection trophy/achievement.

Lord

To unlock this class, you will need to finish the game with the Adyr ending, which gives the Lord of the Risen trophy/achievement.

Getting this ending requires not fighting Adyr at all.

Radiant Purifier

The Radiant Purifier is unlocked through the Radiant ending, which comes with the In Light We Walk trophy/achievement.

This ending comes after not fighting Elianne, but you must kill Adyr.

Putrid Child

You will unlock the Putrid Child class once you have gotten the Umbral ending and Back to the Void achievement/trophy.

Simply do the opposite of the Radiant Purifier unlock to get this one.

While this requires a big time commitment for each secret class, they will come naturally if you are trying to get all the achievements/trophies.