Risk of Rain Returns is a thrilling return to the classic roguelike adventure that features a wide variety of survivors to play as. One on the roster that has been a classic choice throughout Risk of Rain history is the Enforcer, a “slow but powerful character”.

Enforcer is a survivor those who prefer one entirely suited to standing their ground and becoming a literal human tank. Shields and blunt force make up the bulk of their arsenal, and they can be a mighty helpful ally in a group. If you’re wondering how and where to find them, here is our handy guide for how to unlock Enforcer in Risk of Rain Returns.

How & Where to Unlock Enforcer in Risk of Rain Returns

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

Risk of Rain Returns’ Enforcer is probably one of the easiest survivors on the roster to unlock, as for most players it just naturally occurs with gameplay progression. There’s no secret strategy that requires multiple runs like Robomando, or juggling drones to unlock Drifter or Engineer.

To unlock Enforcer, all you need to do is defeat at least one Magma Worm (seen below), one Wandering Vagrant (the giant jellyfish), and one Colossus (the big walking castle brute). You don’t need to kill all three in one playthrough either. Whether it’s your very first run or your tenth, as long as you encounter and defeat all three of them at some point in your hours of gameplay, Enforcer will automatically unlock at the end of your run after bringing down the last of the trio.

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

Getting these particular teleporter bosses to spawn is not particularly challenging either. You’re more likely to encounter them in the first half the game on Drizzle or Rainstorm difficulty, even as soon as the first level. Monsoon difficulty likes to throw more powerful, buffed bosses at you from the get-go, so the probability of getting these more basic ones is lower.

The Magma Worm prefers to swoop vertically around the screen, and has the potential to spawn a twin as well, especially if you interact with a Mountain Challenge statue before booting up the teleporter. Meanwhile, the Wandering Vagrant acts similarly to the other jellyfish-type monsters in the game, floating slowly in circles around the screen, sometimes disappearing and reappearing.

Lastly, the Colossus is another huge, slow moving target that focuses on stomp attacks, so attacking it from a distance makes it utterly simple and quick to bring down, especially if you have some powerful ranged equipment items or abilities.

However the dice falls on your spawn rates, knocking out these big baddies will happen in no time, and Enforcer will become a part of your roster rather quickly. They’re a unique survivor, and it’s definitely a fun time to shield bash everything in your path. Bear in mind that more strategy and practice is usually required when running solo with Enforcer, as they’re one of the slowest moving survivors in the game.

That concludes our guide to how to unlock Enforcer in Risk of Rain Returns. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you prefer playing with this particular survivor, or who your personal favorite is.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Risk of Rain Returns, as well as our official review of the game.