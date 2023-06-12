There are plenty of new and returning fighters in Street Fighter 6, and alternate costumes are some of the best ways to customize your favorite character. When players first start playing the game, it’s readily apparent that the selection of alternate costumes is considerably lacking. But don’t fret — we’ll help teach you how to unlock costumes in Street Fighter 6, so read on to find out how!

Unlocking Street Fighter Costumes in World Tour

Image Source: Capcom

Fortunately, the primary way Capcom intended for players to unlock costumes in Street Fighter 6 is by playing the World Tour mode. This is a lengthy process but costs absolutely nothing. In this mode, you’ll be playing in an open world action RPG style of game, instead of the standard side-scrolling fighting mode.

What you’ll need to do here is find the various mentors across the city and choose one at a time to train with. When you first meet a mentor, you’ll trigger a special cut scene with your character. Once you select a mentor character, they will assign you different quests. As you complete each quest, you’ll gain a certain amount of Bond points. When your Bond level reaches 100 with a mentor, they reward you with a costume. After that, you can choose a new mentor and repeat the process. Currently, each mentor only gives one costume.

There’s also one other option when increasing your Bond level with a mentor, and that’s by using World Tour money to buy gifts for them. As you play the World Tour and complete quests, you’ll also earn money (this is different from Fighter Coins, explained in the next section), and can spend it in a virtual item shop with various random goods.

By talking to your mentor and doing a little research, you can find out what their favorite item is. Buy that item and give it to your mentor as a gift, and you’ll be rewarded with 5 Bond points each time. You can give them other presents but you’ll earn fewer Bond points. These items cost a hefty 3,500 to 4,700 each, currently, so be aware of how much time it takes you to earn that much. The fastest way to farm World Tour money is by playing mini-games with the highest payouts.

Unlocking Costumes with Fighter Coins

Image Source: Capcom

If you want to unlock as many skins as you can afford, as fast as possible, you can always purchase costumes directly with Street Fighter’s in-game currency, known as Fighter Coins.

Simply go to the Shop from the menu, and you’ll be able to choose from all the available costumes that are on sale. So far, all costumes cost 50 Fighter Coins. Click on the one you want, and if you have enough Fighter Coins, the transaction will complete, and you’ll have a new costume.

If you don’t have any Fighter Coins yet, clicking on a costume will open up the in-game currency store which will present you with options to buy bundles of Fighter Coins. The current available options are:

250 Fighter Coins for $5

610 Fighter Coins for $12

1.250 Fighter Coins for $24

2,750 Fighter Coins for $50

If you have money to spare and are short on time, then this is the best option for you.

That’s how you unlock costumes in Street Fighter 6. And with inevitable future DLC in the future, you can expect there to be tons of new costumes to be released on a regular basis. With this in mind, that means that Capcom might release costumes that can only be purchased in the store, so be ready for that as well.

