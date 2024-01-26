How to Unlock All Characters in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 has a packed roster with 32 characters to play as right out the gate. If you’re a seasoned fighting game vet though, you’re likely wondering if there are any hoops you need to jump through to unlock all the characters.

Fortunately for you, we have some definitive answers that’ll make your play experience easier.

Are There Unlockable Characters in Tekken 8? Answered

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Let’s start with some good news: Tekken 8 doesn’t have any unlockable characters you can’t choose to play as immediately. All 32 of its playable characters are available in versus mode, and you can make them your main the second you start the game.

About the closest thing to unlock requirements there is to speak of is that you can’t play the arcade story mode for characters like Reina and Jun Kazama until you beat the game’s core story mode first. Even then, the story mode is incredibly easy to beat and only takes about 5 hours to beat.

How to Unlock All New Characters

As such, you can rest assured you’ll have the entire launch roster to choose from the second you boot up the game, and there aren’t any secret characters you need to worry about missing out on either. This applies to the game’s three new characters — Reina, Victor, and Azucena respectively — and you can choose to play as them at your leisure.

How to Unlock All Tekken 8 DLC Characters

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

As for the Tekken 8 DLC characters, your only real course of action is to pay for them when they’re made available.

This can be done from the online store related to your platform of choice. Just take a look at the game’s official page in the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Steam and look for its list of current DLC. They should show up right next to the option to upgrade to the game’s Deluxe Edition once they’re made available.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we can also hazard a guess that the DLC fighters will run roughly the same amount they did for Tekken 7. Even if they’re a bit more expensive, they should total somewhere between $5.99 and $7.99.

As of this article’s writing though, there aren’t any DLC characters to speak of. The first fighter Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed, Eddy Gordo, isn’t slated for launch until Spring of 2024. The others in the first round of DLC characters won’t be out until later seasons too, so you don’t need to worry about shelling out any funds for them just yet.

Now that you know how to unlock every character in Tekken 8, you’re ready to tackle other facets of the game. On that note, take a look at our breakdown of the full roster or our guide on how to block properly.