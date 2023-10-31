Ark Survival Ascended is a beautiful game when you can actually enjoy the scenery without being mauled by a dinosaur. Unfortunately, all those effects can be pretty taxing on your rig, even if you’ve got a high-end PC.

Luckily, there’s a little trick you can do to gain some performance without damaging the fidelity, and that’s learning how to turn off clouds in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to Turn Off Clouds Ark Survival Ascended for an FPS Boost

In order to disable clouds in Ark Survival Ascended, you’ll need to use console commands since the option to turn off clouds doesn’t appear in the settings. You normally use console commands for cheat codes, but you can also alter the game in different ways.

Enable console access. Open your Settings and go to the Advanced tab. On the left-hand side, check the option ‘Enable Console Access.’ This’ll give you the ability to open console commands. Press the Tilde key. The Tilde key is the one that looks like a squiggly line, right next to ‘1’ on your number line. It’s this little guy: ~ Disable volumetric clouds. Type this command line: r.VolumetricCloud 0 then hit Enter. You can go even further by disabling fog with the command line: r.VolumetricFog 0 then hitting Enter again. Whenever you boot up Ark Survival Ascended, you’ll have to use these commands again.

Even with just the clouds removed, we’re talking a framerate boost between five to 20 frames, though you’ll probably average about a dozen. It still leaves behind a few wispy strands that give the sky some life! That’s no small potatoes, folks, especially if your GPU and CPU are below the recommended specs.

And with that said and done, you now know how to turn off clouds in Ark Survival Ascended. Keep in mind you can only use this trick solo, in a private match, or with admin controls. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out the links below, such as how to check Ark’s server status.