How to Tell if Gimmighoul is Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

In the National Pokedex, there are numerous Pokemon that have shiny forms with very minor differences to their common variation, making them tricky to identify and increasingly hard to shiny hunt. One of the most difficult Pokemon to determine forms of is none other than Gimmighoul, a unique little Pokemon who arrived in Scarlet & Violet’s generation 9. If you’re having trouble determining the shiny version of Gimmighoul, you’re not alone. Don’t worry though, we’ve listed all of the information you can use to tell if Gimmighoul is Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet below, so follow along for all the tips and tricks you’ll need.

Gimmighoul’s shiny form has very few differences from the regular variant, making them extremely difficult to tell apart from one another and perhaps one of the most difficult shiny Pokemon to recognize of all time.

Difference Between Normal & Shiny Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shiny Gimmighoul has no differences from the original Gimmighoul coloration, apart from the body of the creature sitting inside the chest.

In the shiny variant of Gimmighoul, the body will be a slightly more pale white color in comparison to the original’s silver tint. This is an extremely subtle difference, so you may need to study the differences for yourself to help with any Gimmighoul shiny hunting you plan to participate in. To help highlight the minor differences between Gimmighoul and its shiny form, we’ve included a screenshot below with both the original Gimmighoul form on the left side and the shiny form on the right next to each other:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is currently a limited-time 5-Star Gimmighoul Tera Raid event, having gone live at approximately 8 AM PST on June 21, 2023, and set to conclude at approximately 4:59 PM PST on July 2, 2023.

As with most Tera Raid events, Scarlet & Violet players form around the globe are using this as an opportunity to shiny hunt Gimmighoul, as Tera Raids offer increased rates for shiny Pokemon. However, with Gimmighoul being such a tricky Pokemon to identify between regular and shiny forms, it’s important that these shiny hunters know how to identify this subtle difference, as failing to do so could result in a waste of their big chance to catch a shiny.

It’s also important to note that Tera Raids do not play the usual glow or sparkle animation that occurs when a shiny pokemon is usually found in the wild. Additionally, the Terastillized effects on each Raid Pokemon can often make species with subtle differences even more difficult to recognize, so you’ll need to be extra careful with your hunt. If you’re unsure on if a Gimmighoul is shiy or not, you can always refer back to our guide here and revisit the comparison image above to help you identify the wild Gimmighouls appearance.

Image Source: Nintendo

Evolving Gimmighoul Into Gholdengo

Now that you know how to tell if Gimmighoul is shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you may be looking to evolve any captured Gimmighouls into Gholdengo. This is quite a tricky task to achieve, as Gimmighoul has special evolution criteria that is only triggered after collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins from hidden locations around the Paldea Region, and then levelling your Gimmighoul up an extra level through battle.

To help you collect these coins at a much for efficient pace and speedrun the evolution of your Gholdengo, then check out our complete guide for all Gimmighoul Coin locations in the game, and simply follow along. Soon enough you’ll have all 999 coins and a shiny Gholdengo to adventure by your side.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts