How to Sprint & Run Faster in Madden 24

Whether in Ultimate Team or good old fashioned head-to-head battles, speed has long been the weapon of choice in sports-related video games. That remains true as the Madden franchise continues to expand, with pacey running backs and lethal slot receivers in addition to scrambling quarterbacks often playing a crucial role. Having said that, it’s time to discuss how to sprint and run faster in Madden 24.

Guide to Sprinting & Running Faster in Madden 24

No matter which side of the ball you’re on, sprinting is very easy.

PlayStation: R2

R2 Xbox: RT

This applies to both a ballcarrier and pursuing defender. What’s important to keep in mind is that regardless of a player’s speed ratings, in-game situations could become an entirely different story. Maybe fatigue sets in a little quicker. Perhaps the ballcarrier is injury prone.

That said, there is a way to tinker with in-game speed before even hitting the field.

Player Speed Parity Scale

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

What if you’re looking to get a more realistic view of the fastest and slowest players in Madden 24? Simple, just mess with the Player Speed Parity Scale. To access this tool, go to Game Options > Player Sliders. The default is set at 50 out of 100, which is normal for most sliders. But the lower the number on the scale, the greater separation there will be between the game’s slowest and fastest players.

When dealing with how to sprint and run faster in Madden 24, that’s all you need to know. While things change over the years, sprinting has never been all that difficult across this franchise. And when something is this simple, why mess with it? So as you keep looking for players who go fast, be sure to check out many more of our Madden 24 guides below.