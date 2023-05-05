Overwatch 2 has the function of letting you spectate your friends while they are in matches. However, this also isn’t the most obvious feature in the game, meaning many players are simply unaware or forget how to do so. If you’re wondering how to spectate somebody in Overwatch 2, we’ve got all the information you need. Here’s how to spectate in Overwatch 2, explained.

How to Spectate Somebody in Overwatch 2

To spectate in Overwatch 2, you must be Battle.net friends with them, meaning that you can’t just go and spectate any random players you come across in-game. To spectate one of your Overwatch friends, first load up Overwatch 2 and head to the main menu.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

From here, scroll down to the Social tab and select it. This will open a new page showing all of your Battle.net friends, and will display the current whereabouts of any friends that are currently playing the game, such as Quick Play, Arcade, Competitive Play, Custom Games, and Practice Range.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To spectate a friend who is currently playing the game, simply hover over their player card and right click. This will bring up a mini menu, with the option to Spectate, as shown in the screenshot of my friend’s list below, taken on May 5th, 2023. Go ahead and click the Spectate option, and it will load you into their current game to watch. Easy as that!

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Limitations to Overwatch 2 Spectating

You’ll need to keep in mind that you can’t spectate players when they’re in Competitive matches, so this option will be grayed out if the individual you are trying to spectate is engaged in Competitive Play. However, you can spectate any Quick Play or Arcade game and some Custom Game modes.

The practice range also doesn’t allow spectators and will only have a join option. Selecting this will throw you into the Practice Range with your friend to test any crosshair settings and mess around with Hero abilities.

