There are a handful of different currencies and resources in Monopoly GO that you’ll want to get properly acquainted with, and Stars are one of them. Here’s how to send Stars to your friends in Monopoly GO.

Sending Stars and Stickers in Monopoly GO

To send a Star to your friends in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to send them Stickers that they already own.

Tap on the Album button in the bottom right corner of your screen, then select a duplicate Sticker that you already have two or more of. After choosing a Sticker, you can then tap on the option that allows you to send it to someone on your friend list. If your friend also has that duplicate Sticker, the Sticker will be automatically converted to Stars once you’ve sent it to them.

Do take note that you can only do this five times a day, so there is a cap on how many Stars you can send and receive before the reset.

What Stars Do in Monopoly GO

Why are Stars so important, you ask? Well, they’re a resource that you can use to craft Stickers that you don’t own. Monopoly GO is a game that’s all about rewards, and as you accrue more Stickers to complete your various album sets, you’ll be rewarded with various things like cash, Puzzle Pieces, and of course, extra dice rolls to let you keep playing the game and increase your Net Worth.

As you acquire more Stars, you’ll soon be able to start crafting rarer Stickers to complete your collection as well. This is a great way of expanding your album, as you don’t want to just rely on opening Sticker Packs and be completely reliant on RNG to fill out the album.

That’s all you need to know about how to send Stars in Monopoly GO. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of upcoming Golden Blitz dates.