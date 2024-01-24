Enshrouded is a refreshing new adventure RPG developed by Keen Games. Its menu is, in general, very intuitive. However, the game doesn’t tell you how or when it saves your progress. So, let’s explore how to save your game in Enshrouded.

Saving Your Game in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To save your game in Enshrouded, you should simply exit the world using the escape menu. The game saves your progress automatically every five minutes or so. However, a crash or closing the game forcefully via Alt+F4 or using the Task Manager, for example, could cost you your progress.

Therefore, leaving your game via the escape menu is probably the best practice. On the other hand, you may want to Alt+F4 because you are about to die. In that case, closing it like that can be quite beneficial.

Another reason why you might want to leave the world and log back in is to respawn all the flora and fauna. This is especially useful for farming certain materials like Shroud Spores or Shroud Liquid.

Save File Location

You can find your Enshrouded save in the game’s info folder if you want to share it. If Steam is installed on your C partition, the path to the folder should look like this:

“C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\[your account id]\1203620\remote”

How to Delete a Game Save in Enshrouded

To delete one of your saves, click on “Play” in the main menu and choose to host either a private or a public game. There, you will see a list of available saves on your account. Hower the save you want to delete and click “Edit.” Now, click the “Delete” button, and your save will be erased.

That sums up everything you need to know about how to save your game in Enshrouded. If you want to learn more about the game or check out any news or available updates, see the links we included below. Moreover, if you scroll down, another guide will pop up. Handy, right?