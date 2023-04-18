Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Minecraft Legends features a familiar health bar from its predecessor, featuring the same heart meter that can determine your survivability in battle. More often than not, this bar can deplete significantly when a formidable foe attacks you or when the odds are stacked against you. Fortunately, we’ll show you what steps you can take to counter this occurrence by explaining how to restore health in Minecraft Legends.

How Do You Replenish Health in Minecraft Legends? Answered

To replenish your health in Minecraft Legends, you can perform the following techniques:

Escaping combat to rest.

Stand near Mossy Golems.

Use a Regeneration Stone.

Go to the Well of Fate, Village Fountain, or Wellhouse.

While the first option may seem cowardly, it is actually helpful tactic players can use to replenish their health for a limited time. But, of course, you’ll need to get out of the enemy’s line of sight, or else you’ll go back to your last respawn point upon death.

Mossy Golems are excellent allies to add to your team, as they have the power to replenish a few hearts during a fight. You’ll gain these mobs at the beginning stages by creating its spawner with 25 wood, 25 stone, and five iron. These creatures will also help other allied teammates, especially those with lower health bars.

Aside from this technique, you can look around for Resurrection Stones across the map, which will have a blue glow:

Resurrection Stones will restore health automatically when near it, similar to the Well of Fate, Village Fountains, and Wellhouses. However, it should be noted that there isn’t any sustenance players can use for their heart meter, differing from Minecraft’s typical mechanics.

That does it for our guide on how to restore health in Minecraft Legends. While you are here, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

