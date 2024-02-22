Category:
Guides
PC

How to Respec in Last Epoch

One point at a time.
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 03:37 pm
A vendor that respecs passives in Last Epoch
Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

Last Epoch’s general design and accessibility lies somewhere between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile, but the way you respec is arguably the best. So, here is how to respec your entire character in Last Epoch.

Recommended Videos

Can You Respec Your Character in Last Epoc? Explained

Last Epoch has smartly chosen accessibility when it comes to the complexity of its game’s systems. This can be felt in the game’s various passive skill trees for classes, mastery classes, and skills. The same can be said with how Last Epoch handles its respecing. While Last Epoch’s respec systems are largely similar to Diablo 4, they are vastly more accessible compared to Path of Exile.

It’s true because PoE requires a hefty amount of a certain uncommon currency to fully respec a character just once. Whereas in Last Epoch, you can respec a character as much as you want for only a small amount of gold. Now, in terms of respecing in Last Epoch, you have two different kinds of respecing.

The respec screen in a specialized skill in Last Epoch
Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

The first kind is where you find the vendor in town with the human mind logo above their head and use them to remove a passive skill point from your class trees one at a time for a small gold cost. It is unfortunate that you have to remove points one by one. I’m of the kind of person who wants to simply click a button and remove all the points for a larger fixed cost. Thankfully, it sounds like the devs are working on bringing that feature in at some point.

The other way to respec in Last Epoch has to do with your specialized skills. In this manner, there are two ways to respec. You can remove points from the skill’s skill tree one at a time, but let it be known that if you do, you’re effectively reducing the skill’s level. You won’t be able to replace the point you just took out, not without re-leveling the skill proportional to how many levels you reduced said skill.

The last method of respecing your skills is to simply despecialize it and either pick a new skill, or level the same skill from your minimum specialized skill level. This minimum level will scale as you level your character so by the time your highest specialized skill has 15 points, your minimum skill level will probably be around 6 or 7. You also get an experience boost to whatever skill you’re leveling from that minimum level value.

You’re all clued up now on how to respec in Last Epoch. For more articles like this, check out our review of Last Epoch.

related content
Read Article How to Drop Items in Nightingale
Image Source: Inflexion Games
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Drop Items in Nightingale
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Infinite Craft: Fastest Way to Make Diamond
Diamond in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Infinite Craft: Fastest Way to Make Diamond
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (February 2024)
all working coupon codes in dragon siege kingdom conquest
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (February 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Infinite Craft: How to Make iPhone
iPhone in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Infinite Craft: How to Make iPhone
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Fastest Way To Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
taylor swift fearless
Category:
Guides
Guides
Fastest Way To Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Nenad Milićević Nenad Milićević Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Drop Items in Nightingale
Image Source: Inflexion Games
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Drop Items in Nightingale
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Infinite Craft: Fastest Way to Make Diamond
Diamond in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Infinite Craft: Fastest Way to Make Diamond
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (February 2024)
all working coupon codes in dragon siege kingdom conquest
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (February 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Infinite Craft: How to Make iPhone
iPhone in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Infinite Craft: How to Make iPhone
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Fastest Way To Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
taylor swift fearless
Category:
Guides
Guides
Fastest Way To Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Nenad Milićević Nenad Milićević Feb 22, 2024
Author
Ali Taha
Whether its new releases, or a new Destiny 2 season, Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.