How to Respec in Last Epoch

Last Epoch’s general design and accessibility lies somewhere between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile, but the way you respec is arguably the best. So, here is how to respec your entire character in Last Epoch.

Can You Respec Your Character in Last Epoc? Explained

Last Epoch has smartly chosen accessibility when it comes to the complexity of its game’s systems. This can be felt in the game’s various passive skill trees for classes, mastery classes, and skills. The same can be said with how Last Epoch handles its respecing. While Last Epoch’s respec systems are largely similar to Diablo 4, they are vastly more accessible compared to Path of Exile.

It’s true because PoE requires a hefty amount of a certain uncommon currency to fully respec a character just once. Whereas in Last Epoch, you can respec a character as much as you want for only a small amount of gold. Now, in terms of respecing in Last Epoch, you have two different kinds of respecing.

The first kind is where you find the vendor in town with the human mind logo above their head and use them to remove a passive skill point from your class trees one at a time for a small gold cost. It is unfortunate that you have to remove points one by one. I’m of the kind of person who wants to simply click a button and remove all the points for a larger fixed cost. Thankfully, it sounds like the devs are working on bringing that feature in at some point.

The other way to respec in Last Epoch has to do with your specialized skills. In this manner, there are two ways to respec. You can remove points from the skill’s skill tree one at a time, but let it be known that if you do, you’re effectively reducing the skill’s level. You won’t be able to replace the point you just took out, not without re-leveling the skill proportional to how many levels you reduced said skill.

The last method of respecing your skills is to simply despecialize it and either pick a new skill, or level the same skill from your minimum specialized skill level. This minimum level will scale as you level your character so by the time your highest specialized skill has 15 points, your minimum skill level will probably be around 6 or 7. You also get an experience boost to whatever skill you’re leveling from that minimum level value.

You're all clued up now on how to respec in Last Epoch.