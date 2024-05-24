How to Repair a Vehicle at a Service Station in Fortnite

As you are now using your vehicles as weapons in Fortnite, they are going to get a battering! This means you’ll need somewhere to repair any damage before heading back into the fray. Find out below where you can find every Service Station and how to repair your vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Every Service Station Location in Fortnite

Service Stations have taken over the Gas Stations in Fortnite and can be found spread across the island. Not only can you find Repair Stations at dedicated Gas Station spots but they are popping up in multiple other areas too.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The majority of these Service Stations are situated to the south of the map around these locations:

Brutal Beachhead

Redline Rig

Brawler’s Batleground

Sandy Steppes

Nitrodrome

Pleasant Piazza

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are also a few spread out to the north near Lavish Lair, Classy Courts and between the railway and Grand Glacier. Service Stations are either large buildings with multiple vehicles mod boxes and a Gas Station attached or more of a drive-thru situation.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To use a Service Station for repairs, you need to drive onto the platform provided. Park up and wait for a short period until your vehicle is returned to its best condition! It’s as simple as that. If you drive around, you may also notice some inflatable waving arms guys standing by a mod box with the image of a wrench. This is a vehicle repair kit! Smash through the box to heal any damage done to your vehicle instantly. Unfortunately, these are spawned in randomly so we can’t mark them on a map for you. You’ll just have to hope you get lucky.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

That’s everything we have on Service Stations and repairing vehicles in Fortnite! Next up, check out how to put mods on your vehicles or how to find and use Nitro Fists.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more