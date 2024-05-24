Nitro Fists are new to Fortnite so you will want to try them out as soon as you can! Not only do they pack a real punch but they can be used to get you out of a sticky situation. Read on to find out how to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to Find and Use Nitro Fists in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, Nitro Fists are usually found in chests or as floor loot. You are more likely to find them in a regular or rare chest so make sure you check every container you see. They are also found in Supply Drops and in underground Vaults. Coincidentally, we found more Nitro Fists in and around the Nitrodrome than anywhere else.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To equip the Nitro Fists, you should select them from your inventory just like any other weapon. From there, you can use them to slam into opponents to deal damage. The Nitro Fists can be used for the following actions:

Punch

In Air Punch

Uppercut

If the fight gets out of hand you can make a quick getaway by using the Nitro Fists as a traversal item with the In Air Punch. Just jump into the air and use the fists to punch through the air, away from the enemy player.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Each pair of Nitro Fists has four uses before they go into a brief cooldown. This is good to remember during a fight – you won’t be able to use them to get away if you have already used up the power in punches!

That’s all you need to know about using the Nitro Fists in Fortnite. For more hints and tips on what weapons you can find check out our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons guide.

