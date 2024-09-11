As a ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles, you’ll have lots of tough decisions to face when it comes to the overall well-being of your subjects and creating a powerful dynasty. One of those decisions is removing subjects with negative traits that negatively affect your other units. Here’s how to remove units in Elder Scrolls Castles and why you shouldn’t hesitate.
How to Banish Units in Elder Scrolls Castles
Here’s how to remove units in Elder Scrolls Castles:
- Drop a unit over the Castle Wall
- Make a Ruling that banishes them
Luckily, the game doesn’t punish you for banishing rulers, no matter how many times you do it. Don’t hesitate to remove units you don’t have any use for or are causing happiness issues with your other workers. For instance, a subject with a Bossy trait will lower the happiness of other workers assigned to the same station. In addition, it isn’t worth trying to keep raising their happiness levels because you’ll lose valuable production time. Instead, you’ll want to banish the Bossy subject.
Drop a Subject over the Castle Wall
To manually remove a unit in Elder Scrolls Castles, you only need to drag it over to the far-left side of the screen and drop it over the castle wall. Doing so will banish them from your dynasty and remove them from the game. This is the easiest method to remove units since you ultimately control who you banish and when. However, there is one other method you can use when making rulings.
Make a Ruling That Banishes Subjects
In addition to dropping a subject over the castle wall, you can remove a unit in Elder Scrolls Castles by selecting a ruling to banish a subject. For instance, if a subject tells you that another subject is conspiring with Morrowind, you can choose to banish them for their indiscretions. Doing so will banish the offending subject and gain happiness for the reporting subject. However, be careful not to accidentally banish a unit you want to keep since rulings are random.
Now that you know how to remove units in Elder Scrolls Castles, you’ll be able to get rid of subjects with unfavorable traits and only keep the ones that improve your dynasty! Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like How to Heal Your Units so you can keep completing quests with little downtime.
Published: Sep 11, 2024 02:54 pm