As you progress in the game, your quests will become increasingly difficult. Your units will get injured, which can stop your progress. However, there are a few ways to heal your units on the fly so you can continue. Here’s how to heal in Elder Scrolls Castles so you can continue completing quests to earn valuable experience and items.

How to Recover Health in Elder Scrolls Castles

Here’s how to heal units in Elder Scrolls Castles:

Assign them to the Buffet Use a Healing Potion on them Equip Weapons that heal on hit

Heal Using the Buffet

If you don’t have any healing potions, you’re most likely wondering how to heal your units so you can take them back out to complete quests or the gauntlet. Luckily, there is a station you can build inside your castle that will quickly recover your units. This station is called the Buffet, and you’ll unlock it at Dynast level 22. Once built, you can assign three units to heal their health over time. Luckily, healing their health is much quicker than recovering their happiness. Once transferred to the Buffet, click on a unit card to see exactly how long you’ll need to wait until they fully regain their health.

Heal using Healing Potions

The first way to heal units in Elder Scrolls Castles using healing potions is by clicking on the healing potion icon that appears above your units’ picture while in battle. Once you reach a specific threshold, the game automatically makes the icon appear so you can heal on the fly. However, using this method will cause you to fail any objectives that will restrict you from using items. Luckily, there is another way to use Healing Potions that won’t cause you to fail objectives.

The second way to heal units in Elder Scrolls Castles using healing potions is to click on a unit’s card outside battle. For instance, when you are on the map screen and are looking at the assigned screen where you can equip armor and weapons, you’ll also see an icon of the healing potion. If you click this icon, you’ll heal the unit without failing objectives. You can also follow this process while a unit is in your castle.

Equip Weapons That Heal on Hit

A third way to heal your units is by equipping weapons, which causes your units to recover a percentage of their health with each attack. For example, an Iron Sword could have an upgrade that restores health by 10% of the damage done. This armor is extremely useful during the game’s early stages, but I’ve found this to be an inconsistent way to heal against tougher enemies. Still, this armor can prevent unnecessary deaths and time spent healing in a buffet, so it is worth using in addition to the other three methods.

Now that you know how to heal your units in Elder Scrolls Castles, you can complete more quests or gauntlet runs. Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like How to Farm Gold, so always have a surplus for whatever you need to build or upgrade!

