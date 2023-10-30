How to Register for Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link Closed Beta

If you’re a mega-fan, there’s no doubt you’ve been keeping tabs on Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link. More details on the game have finally been revealed, along with a chance to join the closed beta.

Think of it as Pokemon GO meets Kingdom Hearts, where it uses your GPS to tailor content. Now, let’s show you how to register for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link closed beta.

How to Sign Up For Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Closed Beta

Before you continue, keep in mind this is a closed beta, which means there are only a limited number of spots available for Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. Now, start by:

Visiting the official closed beta site. In the top-right corner of the application, you’ll see a small drop-down menu. Make sure it’s the correct form for your region—UK or Australia/New Zealand. Go down to the section ‘Closed Beta Test Application Requirements.’ There’s a link under the section, next to ‘Application Method.’ Fill out the closed beta form. There are only 11 questions, and they’re pretty straightforward. It should only take you a couple minutes to complete. Be sure to double-check you’re using the right email; if you’re accepted into the closed beta, you’ll receive an email.

Afterwards, set your clock for Nov. 28, 2023 because that’s when you’ll be notified (by email) if you were accepted or not.

When and Where Will Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Closed Beta Start?

First off, you can sign up for the new Kingdom Hearts closed beta between Oct. 30, 2023 and Nov. 19, 2023. Keep in mind that only 3000 applicants will be accepted—1500 for iOS and 1500 for Android. That’s a small sample size, so we highly recommend signing up as soon as you can.

As for when the closed beta starts, that’ll be on Nov. 29, 2023, 7AM (UTC time) to Dec. 8, 2023. The closed beta will only take place in the United Kingdom and Australia/New Zealand. If you live in Japan or the US, we’re sorry to report you’ll be missing out on this opportunity, at least for now.

We have more unfortunate news: Android owners will have a separate closed beta that doesn’t start until Jan. 2024. You’re still encouraged to sign up to, at the very least, get a shot at claiming a spot.

Well, folks, that's everything there is to know about how to register for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link closed beta. For Android owners, we'll let you know as soon as possible when Square Enix sets a proper date for the next closed beta.