While Street Fighter 6 may be one of the most accessible entries in the franchise, it isn’t without it’s fair share of mechanics to figure out. Key among them are Punish Counters, which can offer you the chance to turn the tables on an opponent in the blink of an eye with an inescapable series of blows and techniques. Doing them properly is easier said than done though, which is why we’ve created this guide on how to Punish Counter in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 Punish Counters, Explained

While they might seem tricky at first, Street Fighter 6‘s Punish Counters are fairly straight-forward.

After using certain moves and combos, characters will flash white briefly to signal that they’re vulnerable. If they are hit while flashing, they will be temporarily unable to Counter or break out of a combo that you launch against them. Any attack can count as a trigger too, meaning you can initiate a Punish Counter with a standard combo and then move into a Drive Impact, Super Art, or Overdrive Art for maximum damage.

Do be warned, however, that all of this can apply to you when an opponent manages to land a Punish Counter on your character. You’ll be just as incapable of breaking out of this retaliation as they would be, and will be just as susceptible to damage from an impressively long string of hits. Be aware of which combos will leave you vulnerable, and gauge your distance properly in order to avoid getting nailed with a devastating string of blows while you’re Counter window is active.

When to Use Punish Counters

With all of this in mind, there are specific times that are better for taking advantage of using Punish Counters than others.

To start, you’ll want to figure out where it would be best to use them. If your character of choice has more effective ground combos than aerial combos, then you’ll want to wait for an opening on the ground. Those with suitable aerial combos, on the other hand, should capitalize on moves that can be used in the air.

We’d also recommend not always going for every opening you see. Some opponents’ Punish Counter windows are brief enough that they can be used to bait in opponents when used correctly. This can turn what would usually be a moment of weakness into an opportunity, and can cause you to be torn to shreds for not properly analyzing the situation.

Finally, you’ll want to try and time your Counters so that you can use the longest combo string possible. Try to save at least one Super Arts bar so that you can utilize one at the end of your combo, and have some Drive Gauge stored up to toss in an Overdrive Art or two while you’re at it.

Hopefully this guide on how to Punish Counter in Street Fighter 6 helps you get a little closer to becoming the ultimate combatant. For more on the game, check out some of our related articles down below.

