How To Preload Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC

Find out below how to preload Ghost of Tsushima Directo’s Cut on PC. Set in 1274, Ghost of Tsushima centers on the legendary Samurai warriors, defenders of Japan. The Mongol Empire invades, leaving destruction in their wake. As the last samurai, it’s up to you to fight back. If you have been waiting for this PlayStation 4 game to be released on PC you won’t have to wait much longer.

Can You Preload Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC?

Yes, you can preload Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC right now! This will save you some time prior to the game’s launch. To preload Ghost of Tsushima on Steam, follow these steps:

Launch Steam.

Access your library and find Ghost of Tsushima (provided you’ve purchased it).

Click the Pre-Load option to begin the download.

Once the game is released on PC, will only have to download a small patch before playing.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut File Size on PC

Ghost of Tsushima is already a visually stunning game but with the Director’s Cut upgrade, it looks even better. It is a huge game with a highly detailed map to traverse. All of this means that Ghost of Tsushima will be a substantial game to download onto your PC. To ensure you have the right specs and space for your new favorite game, we have all the details right here.

The file size for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is 47.1 GB. As it is a pretty big game, check that you have space before its release. Pre-loading the game speeds up the download process, allowing you to play the game faster upon release.

Ghost of Tsushima System Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required

